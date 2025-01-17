Starship Mishap Shakes Up Skies: SpaceX Faces Setback

The aerospace industry witnessed a significant disruption when a SpaceX Starship rocket disintegrated just minutes after launching from Texas on Thursday, altering air traffic over the Gulf of Mexico. The spacecraft, carrying a mock payload of satellites, was left adrift after communication was lost eight minutes post-liftoff.

Amid a spectacular display captured over Port-au-Prince, SpaceX officials confirmed the anomaly as a liquid oxygen leak intensified, causing the rocket's upper stage to break apart. This incident, occurring a day after Blue Origin's successful launch, resulted in numerous diverted flights and delays in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

As SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared the chaotic debris visuals, the FAA is expected to launch a mishap investigation, potentially delaying SpaceX's aggressive test schedule. Despite the setback, Musk remains optimistic about continuing tests next month, cementing SpaceX's test-to-failure practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)