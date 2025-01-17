Wall Street Soars as Investors Eye Trump's Economic Plans
Wall Street's indexes soared, reaching new heights as anticipation of policy changes under the incoming Trump administration boosted investor confidence. At mid-session, the Dow Jones rose 452.79 points, the S&P 500 climbed 69.24 points, and the Nasdaq increased by 305.76 points.
Technology and consumer discretionary sectors led the gains, bouncing back from previous declines, with Nvidia and Broadcom experiencing significant increases following price target lifts by Barclays. The banking index outperformed, spurred by robust earnings reports and an easing inflation outlook.
As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, investors are keenly observing for insights into his policies on taxes, tariffs, and regulations, which are expected to impact the economy significantly. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve remains attentive to inflation pressures and potential policy adjustments.
