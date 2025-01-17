Left Menu

Wall Street Soars as Investors Eye Trump's Economic Plans

Wall Street's major indexes surged, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq reaching new highs amid optimism over anticipated policy changes under the incoming Trump administration. Strong performances in the technology and financial sectors, alongside cooling inflation, bolstered investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:51 IST
Wall Street Soars as Investors Eye Trump's Economic Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's indexes soared, reaching new heights as anticipation of policy changes under the incoming Trump administration boosted investor confidence. At mid-session, the Dow Jones rose 452.79 points, the S&P 500 climbed 69.24 points, and the Nasdaq increased by 305.76 points.

Technology and consumer discretionary sectors led the gains, bouncing back from previous declines, with Nvidia and Broadcom experiencing significant increases following price target lifts by Barclays. The banking index outperformed, spurred by robust earnings reports and an easing inflation outlook.

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, investors are keenly observing for insights into his policies on taxes, tariffs, and regulations, which are expected to impact the economy significantly. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve remains attentive to inflation pressures and potential policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025