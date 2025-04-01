Left Menu

Controversial Deportations: The Trump Administration's Battle Against Venezuelan and MS-13 Gang Members

The Trump administration recently deported 17 supposed gang members, tied to Venezuelan and MS-13 groups, using the Alien Enemies Act for justification. Legal challenges, including a temporary blockage by a federal judge, cast doubt on the process. Questions arose over the criteria for determining gang affiliation.

Updated: 01-04-2025 02:44 IST
The Trump administration has deported 17 alleged gang members connected to Venezuelan Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gangs over the past weekend, according to the U.S. State Department. This move comes amidst legal challenges questioning the procedure used to determine gang affiliation.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the deportees, including those accused of murder and rape, were transported by U.S. military personnel. The administration invoked the obscure Alien Enemies Act of 1798, but faced legal hurdles when a federal judge temporarily blocked its implementation following intervention by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU has raised concerns about the use of the Alien Enemy Validation Guide to identify alleged gang members. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the criteria used by immigration agents, which includes prior criminal convictions and self-professed membership, among other factors. The deportations list, published by a Fox News reporter, showed that most deportees had criminal records.

