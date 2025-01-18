U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Economic Optimism and Interest Rate Speculations

U.S. stocks soared on Friday, concluding a robust week filled with optimism over the economy's health and interest rate predictions amid anticipated Trump administration changes.

The S&P 500 and Dow recorded their highest weekly gains since November, with Nasdaq seeing its best performance since December. Recent data eased inflation concerns while increasing expectations for earlier, more significant Federal Reserve rate hikes this year. Data revealed an increase in single-family homebuilding and a manufacturing output surge last month.

Uncertainties persist over Trump's policies potentially affecting inflation and rate hikes, yet strong corporate earnings, particularly from big banks, offered market support. Major indices ended the week with significant gains, as ten of the eleven S&P sectors rose, led by consumer discretionary, while healthcare retracted. Tech stocks, including Nvidia and Broadcom, benefitted from Barclays' price target increases.

