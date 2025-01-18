Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Economic Optimism and Interest Rate Speculations

U.S. stocks finished a strong week positively, driven by economic optimism and anticipations about interest rate adjustments. Major indices achieved significant weekly gains, fueled by positive corporate earnings and reduced inflation concerns. However, uncertainties linger over potential policy impacts from the incoming Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 02:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks soared on Friday, concluding a robust week filled with optimism over the economy's health and interest rate predictions amid anticipated Trump administration changes.

The S&P 500 and Dow recorded their highest weekly gains since November, with Nasdaq seeing its best performance since December. Recent data eased inflation concerns while increasing expectations for earlier, more significant Federal Reserve rate hikes this year. Data revealed an increase in single-family homebuilding and a manufacturing output surge last month.

Uncertainties persist over Trump's policies potentially affecting inflation and rate hikes, yet strong corporate earnings, particularly from big banks, offered market support. Major indices ended the week with significant gains, as ten of the eleven S&P sectors rose, led by consumer discretionary, while healthcare retracted. Tech stocks, including Nvidia and Broadcom, benefitted from Barclays' price target increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

