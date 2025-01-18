India's Steady Growth Amid Global Challenges: An IMF Perspective

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has maintained its growth forecast for India at 6.5% for the fiscal years 2026 and 2027, according to its latest World Economic Outlook report. Despite a noted slowdown in GDP growth driven by a sharper-than-expected deceleration in industrial activity, India continues to hold the title of the world's fastest-growing economy.

While the second quarter of the current fiscal witnessed a modest GDP expansion of 5.4%, down from 6.7% in the previous quarter, and an 8.4% growth rate in fiscal 2024, the Finance Ministry remains optimistic. A November report suggests that the global trade uncertainties of 2026 are being met with a cautiously positive outlook for India, predicting improved growth in the latter half of FY25.

Globally, the IMF forecasts a 3.3% growth in 2025 and 2026, below the historical average, mainly due to an upward revision in U.S. prospects offsetting declines elsewhere. The ministry highlights a bright Q3 in India's financial year 2025, despite strong U.S. dollar pressures and potential interest rate adjustments impacting emerging market currencies.

