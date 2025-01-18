Vecmocon Technologies Unveils Next-Gen EV Innovations at Bharat Mobility Expo

Vecmocon Technologies, a leader in electric vehicle innovation, will present its cutting-edge technologies at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo. This event, held as part of the Bharat Battery Show, marks a platform for Vecmocon to reveal its latest suite of products aimed at accelerating electric vehicle adoption across India.

The company is set to launch several key innovations in EV computing products, including Functional Safety BMS, Active Balancing Battery Management Systems, and high-efficiency chargers. With over 80,000 field installations already empowered by its BMS, Chargers, and Vehicle Intelligence Modules, Vecmocon is poised to make significant strides in vehicle performance and safety.

Supported by global investors like Tiger Global and Blume Ventures, Vecmocon envisions creating a 360-degree EV ecosystem. Their exhibit will emphasize international outreach, with clients in Sri Lanka and potential markets in Southeast Asia and Africa. This showcase is an opportunity for Vecmocon to forge new partnerships and expand its global footprint in the electric mobility landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)