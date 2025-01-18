Left Menu

Flyover Divider Collapse: Unforeseen Incident Shakes Bhiwandi-Nashik Bypass

Cement slab lane dividers on the Bhiwandi-Nashik Bypass flyover collapsed into a creek in Thane, Maharashtra. Fortunately, no injuries occurred as the area was not crowded. Traffic was redirected as repairs and safety evaluations took place. Authorities are investigating the structural integrity of the flyover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:25 IST
Flyover Divider Collapse: Unforeseen Incident Shakes Bhiwandi-Nashik Bypass
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident shook the Bhiwandi-Nashik Bypass in Thane, Maharashtra, on Saturday. Cement slab dividers from a flyover collapsed into a creek below. Fortunately, the road was not crowded at the time, preventing any injuries, according to officials.

Witnesses reported a loud crash when the dividers gave way, and several videos documenting the incident have emerged online. Officials confirmed that the flyover, close to the Kharegaon toll and Bombay Dhaba, remains a crucial link for motorists navigating the Bhiwandi-Nashik corridor.

In response, police and civic teams were dispatched to manage the situation, rerouting traffic and assessing the flyover's structural integrity. Repair work and a thorough investigation are underway to ensure safety and prevent further occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025