Flyover Divider Collapse: Unforeseen Incident Shakes Bhiwandi-Nashik Bypass
Cement slab lane dividers on the Bhiwandi-Nashik Bypass flyover collapsed into a creek in Thane, Maharashtra. Fortunately, no injuries occurred as the area was not crowded. Traffic was redirected as repairs and safety evaluations took place. Authorities are investigating the structural integrity of the flyover.
A dramatic incident shook the Bhiwandi-Nashik Bypass in Thane, Maharashtra, on Saturday. Cement slab dividers from a flyover collapsed into a creek below. Fortunately, the road was not crowded at the time, preventing any injuries, according to officials.
Witnesses reported a loud crash when the dividers gave way, and several videos documenting the incident have emerged online. Officials confirmed that the flyover, close to the Kharegaon toll and Bombay Dhaba, remains a crucial link for motorists navigating the Bhiwandi-Nashik corridor.
In response, police and civic teams were dispatched to manage the situation, rerouting traffic and assessing the flyover's structural integrity. Repair work and a thorough investigation are underway to ensure safety and prevent further occurrences.
