Flyover Divider Collapse: Unforeseen Incident Shakes Bhiwandi-Nashik Bypass

A dramatic incident shook the Bhiwandi-Nashik Bypass in Thane, Maharashtra, on Saturday. Cement slab dividers from a flyover collapsed into a creek below. Fortunately, the road was not crowded at the time, preventing any injuries, according to officials.

Witnesses reported a loud crash when the dividers gave way, and several videos documenting the incident have emerged online. Officials confirmed that the flyover, close to the Kharegaon toll and Bombay Dhaba, remains a crucial link for motorists navigating the Bhiwandi-Nashik corridor.

In response, police and civic teams were dispatched to manage the situation, rerouting traffic and assessing the flyover's structural integrity. Repair work and a thorough investigation are underway to ensure safety and prevent further occurrences.

