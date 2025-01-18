Left Menu

Montra Electric Unveils Innovative Small Commercial E-vehicles

Montra Electric has launched an electric small commercial vehicle and a three-wheeler at an auto expo. The new EVIATOR commercial vehicle has a 3.5-tonne capacity, while the Super Cargo (e3-Wheeler) offers a rapid 15-minute full charge. Both are aimed at fleet operators and entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Montra Electric has unveiled its latest offerings at the auto expo, introducing an electric small commercial vehicle named EVIATOR and a three-wheeler dubbed Super Cargo (e3-Wheeler).

The EVIATOR boasts a gross vehicle weight of 3.5 tonnes, while the Super Cargo is designed for swift charging, reaching full capacity in just 15 minutes.

Aimed at serving both fleet operators and individual entrepreneurs, these vehicles signify Montra Electric's commitment to expanding its product portfolio and enhancing its dealer network across the nation.

