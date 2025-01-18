Montra Electric Unveils Innovative Small Commercial E-vehicles

Montra Electric has unveiled its latest offerings at the auto expo, introducing an electric small commercial vehicle named EVIATOR and a three-wheeler dubbed Super Cargo (e3-Wheeler).

The EVIATOR boasts a gross vehicle weight of 3.5 tonnes, while the Super Cargo is designed for swift charging, reaching full capacity in just 15 minutes.

Aimed at serving both fleet operators and individual entrepreneurs, these vehicles signify Montra Electric's commitment to expanding its product portfolio and enhancing its dealer network across the nation.

