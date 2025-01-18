Left Menu

SML Isuzu Drives Into EV Market with Hiroi.ev Buses

SML Isuzu has stepped into the electric vehicle market by launching the Hiroi.ev platform for commercial buses. The initiative aims to meet sustainability targets and cater to government procurement needs, focusing initially on intra-city transportation. EV rollout is planned for the first quarter of 2025.

New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:12 IST
  • India

Commercial vehicle manufacturer SML Isuzu has entered the electric vehicle industry with the debut of its Hiroi.ev platform. This move focuses on commercial buses, expected to launch between April and June this year, according to a senior company official.

While traditional diesel, petrol, and CNG vehicles remain prevalent, the company anticipates that governmental sustainability initiatives will drive demand for EV buses and lower production costs through increased volumes.

Managing Director and CEO Junya Yamanishi expressed optimism at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, citing India's potential market growth, with government goals to reach 30% EV sales penetration by 2030 aiding the expansion of EV buses.

Designed for both intra- and inter-city transport, the Hiroi.ev buses will initially focus on intra-city projects, especially targeting government procurement. Capable of charging within 2-3 hours, these buses can travel up to 200 kilometers on a single charge, as per Chief General Manager Prashant Kumar.

The commercial rollout of Hiroi.ev is slated for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, with competitive pricing targeted to attract government projects. Kumar highlighted additional launches, including the AASAI MX Maxi-Cab, a Premium Hiroi Bus, a multi-stretcher ambulance, and the Samrat XT Plus Tipper Truck.

(With inputs from agencies.)

