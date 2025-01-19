Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Economic Policies

The Congress party accuses the Modi government of implementing harmful economic policies leading to decreased investor confidence, weakened private investment, and major tax evasion issues. In response, Congress calls for a Union Budget that eliminates oppressive taxation, supports Indian manufacturing, and boosts wages to rejuvenate economic growth.

The Congress party has levelled strong criticism against the Modi government's economic policies, describing them as 'retrograde' and harmful to investor confidence in India.

Before the Union Budget presentation, Congress urges the government to end '_raid raj_' and '_tax terrorism_', calling for protective steps for Indian manufacturing jobs and stronger wage policies to encourage investment.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, criticized the decline in private domestic investment and the mass migration of high-net-worth individuals from India, outlining these issues as indicative of underlying economic challenges.

