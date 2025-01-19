Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Economic Policies

The Congress party has levelled strong criticism against the Modi government's economic policies, describing them as 'retrograde' and harmful to investor confidence in India.

Before the Union Budget presentation, Congress urges the government to end '_raid raj_' and '_tax terrorism_', calling for protective steps for Indian manufacturing jobs and stronger wage policies to encourage investment.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, criticized the decline in private domestic investment and the mass migration of high-net-worth individuals from India, outlining these issues as indicative of underlying economic challenges.

