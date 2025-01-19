Left Menu

Revving Up: India Shifts Gears Towards Electric Mobility

The entry of new players into India's electric vehicle (EV) market is reshaping consumer perceptions and boosting adoption rates. Key industry leaders believe this influx will diversify offerings, spur competition, and ultimately expedite the transition to electric mobility. Significant EV penetration is anticipated by 2025.

The entrance of additional manufacturers into the electric vehicle (EV) sector in India is driving a transformation in consumer perspectives, according to leading automakers. The increasing competition is expected to cater to varied customer demands, thereby expanding the EV market significantly.

Major announcements by Maruti Suzuki India with its e VITARA and Hyundai Motor India's Creta Electric signal a shift in the narrative around EVs in India. Executives from the automotive industry noted that a collective voice within the sector is crucial for accelerating the transition to electric mobility.

Industry experts, including Mercedes-Benz India's MD and CEO Santosh Iyer and Tata Motors' MD Shailesh Chandra, highlight that growing competition will build consumer confidence by demonstrating that diverse manufacturers are invested in EV technology, likely boosting market expansion.

