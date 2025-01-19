Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Deal: A New Hope for Peace?

A Gaza ceasefire, effective Sunday after 15 months of conflict, involves Israeli troop withdrawal, humanitarian aid, hostage exchanges, and phased negotiations. The deal's implementation is guaranteed by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., with future phases targeting a permanent ceasefire, troop withdrawal, and reconstruction plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:58 IST
Gaza Ceasefire Deal: A New Hope for Peace?

The Gaza ceasefire deal, coming into effect on Sunday, aims to halt 15 months of violent conflict, having claimed tens of thousands of lives. Protracted negotiations led by international mediators culminated in a crucial agreement. Israeli forces will begin their withdrawal from central Gaza, and displaced Palestinians may return to the north.

A humanitarian component requires 600 truckloads of aid into Gaza daily, with specific allocations to the north where civilian conditions are dire. In exchange, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including women, children, and men over 50, while Israel is set to release Palestinian detainees proportionally.

Future negotiations and phases are predicted to address all hostages, toward a permanent ceasefire and complete Israeli withdrawal. The implementations of these measures are to be supervised by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, paving a new path for eventual peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025