Gaza Ceasefire Deal: A New Hope for Peace?

The Gaza ceasefire deal, coming into effect on Sunday, aims to halt 15 months of violent conflict, having claimed tens of thousands of lives. Protracted negotiations led by international mediators culminated in a crucial agreement. Israeli forces will begin their withdrawal from central Gaza, and displaced Palestinians may return to the north.

A humanitarian component requires 600 truckloads of aid into Gaza daily, with specific allocations to the north where civilian conditions are dire. In exchange, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including women, children, and men over 50, while Israel is set to release Palestinian detainees proportionally.

Future negotiations and phases are predicted to address all hostages, toward a permanent ceasefire and complete Israeli withdrawal. The implementations of these measures are to be supervised by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, paving a new path for eventual peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)