Mass Exodus in Gaza: Rafah's Struggle Amidst Conflict

Israeli forces advanced into the city of Rafah, part of a newly announced 'security zone', leading to one of the largest displacements of the current Gaza conflict. Residents, fearing permanent depopulation, have fled en masse amidst escalating violence.

Gaza's health ministry reported dozens of casualties from Israeli airstrikes, including deaths in Shejaia. Amidst accusations of indiscriminate destruction, many residents have sought shelter in Khan Younis, expressing despair over the dire living conditions.

With Israel's long-term intentions unclear, fears grow of a humanitarian catastrophe due to an imposed blockade and seizure of agricultural and water resources. The situation remains tense as international spotlight focuses on potential human rights violations.

