Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Human-Elephant Conflict Escalates

A 35-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district. This incident is part of a series of fatal elephant encounters in the region. Human-elephant conflicts have become increasingly frequent in Chhattisgarh, leading to significant concern among local residents and authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:10 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district as a 35-year-old man named Mahendra Gond was trampled to death by a wild elephant. The deadly encounter occurred in Ghaghra village while Gond and other villagers were checking on their crops. Though his companions escaped, Gond succumbed to the attack.

Immediate action saw forest and police personnel at the scene, with the victim's body being sent for a post-mortem examination. The family of the deceased, residents of Kochli village, received an immediate relief payment. Further compensation is on its way, awaiting the completion of necessary formal procedures.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern in the area, with two more fatal elephant encounters reported earlier in the week. These attacks highlight the ongoing human-elephant conflict in Chhattisgarh, particularly affecting the central and northern districts, thus prompting significant concern among residents and forest officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

