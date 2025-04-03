Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Human-Elephant Conflict Escalates

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district as a 35-year-old man named Mahendra Gond was trampled to death by a wild elephant. The deadly encounter occurred in Ghaghra village while Gond and other villagers were checking on their crops. Though his companions escaped, Gond succumbed to the attack.

Immediate action saw forest and police personnel at the scene, with the victim's body being sent for a post-mortem examination. The family of the deceased, residents of Kochli village, received an immediate relief payment. Further compensation is on its way, awaiting the completion of necessary formal procedures.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern in the area, with two more fatal elephant encounters reported earlier in the week. These attacks highlight the ongoing human-elephant conflict in Chhattisgarh, particularly affecting the central and northern districts, thus prompting significant concern among residents and forest officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)