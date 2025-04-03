U.S. Sets Sights on Congo's Mineral Wealth Amid Eastern Conflict

The United States is in discussions to inject billions into Congo's rich mineral sector, while aiming to resolve ongoing conflicts in the nation's eastern region, according to President Trump's senior Africa adviser.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, home to substantial cobalt, lithium, and uranium reserves, has faced territorial threats from M23 rebels with alleged backing from Rwanda. On Wednesday, the U.S. announced a significant 10% tariff on imports, suggesting openness to mineral partnerships with Congo after discussions with a Congolese senator.

While specifics of any potential deal remain undisclosed, the U.S. is positioning to challenge Chinese dominance in Congo's mining industry, emphasizing transparency and economic growth through American investment. Meanwhile, the U.S. aims to ensure peace as thousands suffer due to the conflict.

