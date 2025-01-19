ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's Strategic Expansion

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India is poised to commence two advanced automotive steel production lines at its Gujarat facility in a significant stride towards reinforcing India's steel production capabilities.

Set to become operational by 2025, these lines will substitute imports, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The company announced that the production will meet the stringent quality standards set by parent firms ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel.

This initiative aims to increase the availability of high-quality steel for the automotive sector, currently growing at an annual rate of 6-7%, ultimately enhancing market share and global competitiveness.

