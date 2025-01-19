Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Fog Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Three individuals, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed and two others injured in a car accident due to foggy conditions on the Katni-Panna road in Madhya Pradesh. The mishap occurred between 4am and 5am, local police confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panna | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An early morning car accident claimed the lives of three people, including a young girl, on Madhya Pradesh's foggy Katni-Panna road. The crash happened between the hours of 4 and 5 a.m., according to Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna S Thota.

Visibility issues caused by dense fog are being blamed for the accident, in which the vehicle, registered in Andhra Pradesh, collided with an unidentified object. Two individuals sustained injuries and were promptly hospitalized.

The deceased have been identified as Phool Singh Pal, 36, Chandrashekhar Pal, 21, and Manvi Pal, 10. Police continue to investigate the exact cause of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

