Coal and Mines Ministers' Dialogue Fuels Future of Mining
Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy engaged with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to deliberate on the trajectory of the mining industry. Stakeholders from both public and private sectors participated in the dialogue, which was coordinated by the National Aluminium Company Ltd, according to an official release.
The meeting unfolded at NALCO Bhawan with Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao and senior officials from the ministries of coal and mines present to offer insights.
Following the meeting, Reddy is poised to inaugurate the two-day 3rd National Mining Ministers' Conference at the Eco Retreat in Konark, commencing Monday, aiming to address key challenges and opportunities within the sector.
