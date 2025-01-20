A Wealthy Divide: Billionaires Soar Amid Global Inequity
In 2024, billionaire wealth surged by USD 2 trillion, outpacing previous years, as highlighted in Oxfam's inequity report. This increase starkly contrasts with stagnant global poverty levels. Oxfam emphasized that most billionaire wealth is unearned and called for policies to redress this imbalance, including taxation and reparations.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Billionaire fortunes soared by USD 2 trillion in 2024, reaching a total of USD 15 trillion, growing three times faster than in the previous year. The Oxfam International report, issued at the World Economic Forum, contrasts this surge with stagnant poverty levels globally.
According to the report, Asia's billionaires added USD 299 billion to their wealth in 2024, with predictions of future trillionaires. The report criticizes the unfair accumulation of wealth, stating that 60% is derived from inheritance, monopolistic control, or cronyism.
Oxfam calls for global action to tax the wealthiest and address historical injustices, drawing connections between extreme wealth and colonial exploitation. Despite economic needs, wealth continues to concentrate in the hands of a few, leaving vital public services underfunded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- billionaires
- wealth
- surge
- Oxfam
- inequity
- report
- 2024
- Global North
- colonialism
- income disparity
ALSO READ
Golden Globes 2024: Rekindling the Magic?
Austrian People's Party nominates Christian Stocker as interim leader after Nehammer resigns, news agency reports, reports AP.
Shinde Hails 2024 Assembly Poll as a Victory for Shiv Sena
Forest Official Arrested for Threatening Journalist Over Illegal Money Collection Report
Fog Disrupts Kolkata Flights: 60 Delays Reported