Left Menu

A Wealthy Divide: Billionaires Soar Amid Global Inequity

In 2024, billionaire wealth surged by USD 2 trillion, outpacing previous years, as highlighted in Oxfam's inequity report. This increase starkly contrasts with stagnant global poverty levels. Oxfam emphasized that most billionaire wealth is unearned and called for policies to redress this imbalance, including taxation and reparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 05:32 IST
A Wealthy Divide: Billionaires Soar Amid Global Inequity
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Billionaire fortunes soared by USD 2 trillion in 2024, reaching a total of USD 15 trillion, growing three times faster than in the previous year. The Oxfam International report, issued at the World Economic Forum, contrasts this surge with stagnant poverty levels globally.

According to the report, Asia's billionaires added USD 299 billion to their wealth in 2024, with predictions of future trillionaires. The report criticizes the unfair accumulation of wealth, stating that 60% is derived from inheritance, monopolistic control, or cronyism.

Oxfam calls for global action to tax the wealthiest and address historical injustices, drawing connections between extreme wealth and colonial exploitation. Despite economic needs, wealth continues to concentrate in the hands of a few, leaving vital public services underfunded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025