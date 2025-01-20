Trump's Second Term: Global Markets on Edge

Global markets opened with cautious optimism on Monday as investors anticipated swift policy moves from Donald Trump in his second presidency, with particular attention on the U.S. dollar and a potential Japanese rate hike later in the week.

As Trump took office, he hinted at an array of executive orders, while his surprise launch of a digital token skyrocketed to over $70. Though Wall Street was closed on Monday for a U.S. holiday, international markets were poised for moves, particularly in response to Trump's stance on tariffs.

While the dollar's rally since September continues, anticipation mounts over how aggressive tariff implementations might affect trade, especially with China, Canada, and Mexico. Analysts suggest Trump's approach to these policies will dictate the dollar's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)