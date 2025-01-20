Naturo Indiabull Reports Solid Financial Growth Despite Market Challenges

Naturo Indiabull Limited, a prominent name in the agriculture and industrial sectors, has reported impressive financial results for the first half of the fiscal year. The BSE-listed company saw its net profit surge by 114% to Rs. 49.3 lakh, up from Rs. 23 lakh in the previous half-year period ending in March 2024.

The company's revenue rose slightly to Rs. 1,339 lakh, compared to Rs. 1,315 lakh for the previous half, signaling steady demand for its broad range of products and logistics services.

Established in 2016 and based in Jaipur, Naturo Indiabull's diversified portfolio spans sanitary and hygiene products, ayurvedic items, and FMCG goods, along with transportation logistics. Despite a dip in its stock value, company officials remain optimistic about future growth, attributing success to strategic planning and execution.

