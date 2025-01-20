Left Menu

Naturo Indiabull Reports Solid Financial Growth Despite Market Challenges

Naturo Indiabull Limited, a major player in agriculture and logistics, reported a 114% increase in net profit for the first half of the current financial year. With consistent market demand, the company's revenue reflects strategic execution across its diversified product portfolio and logistics services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:04 IST
Naturo Indiabull Reports Solid Financial Growth Despite Market Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Naturo Indiabull Limited, a prominent name in the agriculture and industrial sectors, has reported impressive financial results for the first half of the fiscal year. The BSE-listed company saw its net profit surge by 114% to Rs. 49.3 lakh, up from Rs. 23 lakh in the previous half-year period ending in March 2024.

The company's revenue rose slightly to Rs. 1,339 lakh, compared to Rs. 1,315 lakh for the previous half, signaling steady demand for its broad range of products and logistics services.

Established in 2016 and based in Jaipur, Naturo Indiabull's diversified portfolio spans sanitary and hygiene products, ayurvedic items, and FMCG goods, along with transportation logistics. Despite a dip in its stock value, company officials remain optimistic about future growth, attributing success to strategic planning and execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025