Strengthening Ties: India and Uzbekistan's Path to Economic Cooperation

World Trade Center Mumbai hosted Uzbekistan's Ambassador to discuss expanding economic cooperation with India. Key sectors like quantum technologies, semiconductors, and manufacturing were highlighted. Opportunities for investment in Uzbekistan's industrial zones were presented, with emphasis on India's role in the gems, jewelry, and technology sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:25 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Uzbekistan's Path to Economic Cooperation
  • Country:
  • India

The World Trade Center Mumbai spotlighted growing economic relationships between India and Uzbekistan during a recent visit by H.E. Mr. Sardar Rustambaev, the Uzbek Ambassador to India. Discussions focused on advancing cooperation in emerging sectors such as quantum technologies and manufacturing.

The Ambassador emphasized Uzbekistan's appeal as an investment destination, highlighting opportunities in its 24 Industrial Economic Zones across pharmaceuticals, IT, and manufacturing. India's role in advancing Uzbekistan's industrial landscape through technology and skills was underlined, with special mention of the gems and jewelry industry.

Meetings with prominent Indian industry leaders and Bollywood celebrities aimed to foster partnerships in trade, infrastructure, and film. Uzbekistan's rich resources and strategic location were touted as gateways to the broader CIS region, enhancing bilateral trade and investment potentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

