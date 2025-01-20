Left Menu

Navigating India's Tough Job Market: Strategic Steps to Secure Future Growth

A significant number of professionals in India are seeking new jobs, but face increasing challenges, according to LinkedIn. With 69% of HR professionals finding it difficult to spot qualified talent, job seekers need to be strategic in their approach. LinkedIn's insights stress acquiring new skills to leverage AI advancements.

LinkedIn's recent research reveals that a high percentage of Indian professionals are actively seeking new job opportunities this year, amid growing difficulties in the employment landscape.

Findings indicate that 69% of HR professionals in India are struggling to find qualified candidates, as nearly half of job seekers apply more but receive fewer responses. Meanwhile, HR professionals spend significant hours sifting through applications, with a notable proportion not meeting the specified criteria.

Career expert Nirajita Banerjee emphasizes a strategic approach to job searching can yield significant career growth even in challenging markets. LinkedIn's reports show that while AI is driving skill value, emerging roles in sectors such as engineering and travel are growing rapidly in India.

