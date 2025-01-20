Maha Kumbh Sparks Economic Boom with 12 Lakh Jobs

The Maha Kumbh, an iconic spiritual event occurring from January 13 to February 26, is projected to generate 12 lakh gig and temporary jobs across various sectors, according to NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug.

The mega-event is set to draw 400 million devotees, fueling economic growth and temporary employment, as reported by global technology firm NLB Services. The statewide economic impact spans infrastructure, event management, security, and local trade.

In related sectors, around 4.5 lakh jobs in tourism and hospitality, 3 lakh in transport and logistics, 1.5 lakh in healthcare, and substantial opportunities in IT are anticipated, highlighting the event's multidimensional economic significance.

