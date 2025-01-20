Laxmi Dental Smiles on Stock Market Debut
Laxmi Dental Ltd shares soared up to 36% from its issue price, closing with an almost 29% premium. The company's IPO was oversubscribed nearly 114 times. Laxmi Dental plans to use the funds from its Rs 138 crore fresh issue for debt repayment, capital investments, and general purposes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Laxmi Dental Ltd shares made a significant impact upon their stock market debut on Monday, with values leaping by nearly 29% over the initial issue price of Rs 428.
The shares soared to Rs 583.70 during the day on the BSE, before settling at Rs 550.65 by the close. Over on the NSE, they ended at Rs 550.55, marking an impressive 28.63% increase.
The IPO, which attracted 113.97 times its subscription, was released within a Rs 407-428 price band. Funds raised from the fresh issue will address debt repayment, capital needs, subsidiary investment, and other corporate activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tense Test Showdown: Australia vs. India
Inferno at Chembumukku: Timely Response Averts Disaster
Ukraine's Sky Guardians: Nighttime Defense Against Drones
Caliber Mining Hits BSE and NSE with IPO Worth Rs 600 Crore
Austria's Political Crossroads: Conservatives Seek New Leadership Amid Coalition Collapse