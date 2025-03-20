Finland Crowned World's Happiest Country for Eighth Consecutive Year

Finland has once again been declared the world's happiest country, marking its eighth consecutive year of securing the top spot in the prestigious World Happiness Report 2025. The study, unveiled on Thursday, places other Nordic nations - Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden - right behind Finland in the standings.

The annual report, led by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford in collaboration with Gallup and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, bases its rankings on self-assessments of life satisfaction from individuals around the world. Researchers emphasize that happiness goes beyond wealth, encompassing trust, social connectivity, and community support.

While Nordic countries dominate, the report reveals the United States has dropped to its lowest position in the rankings, at 24th place. Experts link this decline to a surge in solitary dining and social disconnection. The report highlights an alarming rise in young adults lacking social support globally, underscoring the importance of fostering strong social networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)