Finland Crowned World's Happiest Country for Eighth Consecutive Year

According to the World Happiness Report 2025, Finland is the happiest country globally for the eighth year. This ranking, involving Gallup and the UN, highlights trust, social connections, and a sense of community as core factors influencing happiness. Conversely, the U.S. experienced its lowest-ever ranking, indicating increasing unhappiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 07:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Finland has once again been declared the world's happiest country, marking its eighth consecutive year of securing the top spot in the prestigious World Happiness Report 2025. The study, unveiled on Thursday, places other Nordic nations - Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden - right behind Finland in the standings.

The annual report, led by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford in collaboration with Gallup and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, bases its rankings on self-assessments of life satisfaction from individuals around the world. Researchers emphasize that happiness goes beyond wealth, encompassing trust, social connectivity, and community support.

While Nordic countries dominate, the report reveals the United States has dropped to its lowest position in the rankings, at 24th place. Experts link this decline to a surge in solitary dining and social disconnection. The report highlights an alarming rise in young adults lacking social support globally, underscoring the importance of fostering strong social networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

