Left Menu

Neeraj Parakh Takes the Helm at Reliance Power

Reliance Power appoints Neeraj Parakh as Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term, pending member approval. Parakh, with the group since 2004, has excelled in various operational roles at Reliance Power and Infra, bringing expertise in technical services, regulatory compliance, and project execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:49 IST
Neeraj Parakh Takes the Helm at Reliance Power
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Power has announced the appointment of Neeraj Parakh as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately for a three-year term. The company's decision awaits approval from its members, according to an official exchange filing on Monday.

Parakh has been a part of the Reliance Group since June 2004, starting in the Central Technical Services team at Reliance Infrastructure. He has steadily climbed the ranks, transitioning from project planning and execution to operational leadership roles within Reliance Power and Infra.

The company highlights Parakh's proficiency in managing complex regulatory and tax issues, crucial for maintaining compliance and ensuring the smooth running of projects across the group. He is not related to any of the company's directors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025