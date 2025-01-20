Neeraj Parakh Takes the Helm at Reliance Power

Reliance Power has announced the appointment of Neeraj Parakh as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately for a three-year term. The company's decision awaits approval from its members, according to an official exchange filing on Monday.

Parakh has been a part of the Reliance Group since June 2004, starting in the Central Technical Services team at Reliance Infrastructure. He has steadily climbed the ranks, transitioning from project planning and execution to operational leadership roles within Reliance Power and Infra.

The company highlights Parakh's proficiency in managing complex regulatory and tax issues, crucial for maintaining compliance and ensuring the smooth running of projects across the group. He is not related to any of the company's directors.

(With inputs from agencies.)