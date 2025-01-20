Rajasthan's Economic Surge: Aiming for $350 Billion

Rajasthan is making significant strides in its economic landscape, with industry and services sectors playing pivotal roles, according to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Highlighting the state's ambition, Sharma stated on Monday that Rajasthan aims to elevate its economy to $350 billion.

The state government is fostering a conducive environment for economic growth, reinforcing efforts with events like the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit' and enacting new economic policies. These initiatives have catalyzed a surge in investments and established Rajasthan as a noteworthy player in industrial development, investment, health, education, and tourism.

Furthermore, Rajasthan is emerging as a leader in solar and wind energy, contributing to robust growth marked by a 12.56 percent increase in GSDP for 2024. Chief Minister Sharma emphasized the importance of tax revenue in advancing public welfare, as the state amplifies capital expenditure and MSME registrations.

