Left Menu

Rajasthan's Economic Surge: Aiming for $350 Billion

Rajasthan is propelling its economy towards a $350 billion target, driven by industry and services sectors. State policies have led to a rise in MSME registrations, significant inroads in renewable energy, and boosted the state's GSDP growth. Tax revenue prioritizes public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:39 IST
Rajasthan's Economic Surge: Aiming for $350 Billion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is making significant strides in its economic landscape, with industry and services sectors playing pivotal roles, according to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Highlighting the state's ambition, Sharma stated on Monday that Rajasthan aims to elevate its economy to $350 billion.

The state government is fostering a conducive environment for economic growth, reinforcing efforts with events like the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit' and enacting new economic policies. These initiatives have catalyzed a surge in investments and established Rajasthan as a noteworthy player in industrial development, investment, health, education, and tourism.

Furthermore, Rajasthan is emerging as a leader in solar and wind energy, contributing to robust growth marked by a 12.56 percent increase in GSDP for 2024. Chief Minister Sharma emphasized the importance of tax revenue in advancing public welfare, as the state amplifies capital expenditure and MSME registrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025