India Seeks Global Collaboration to Transform Into a Food Basket at WEF
Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed optimism for new investments in India's food processing sector, following meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He emphasized India's vision to become a global food basket, highlighting improvements in logistics and ease of business to attract global investors.
Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, highlighted India's optimism for increased investment in the food processing sector amidst the World Economic Forum in Davos. Paswan noted that investors view India as a potential market and ecosystem builder, beyond mere economic opportunity.
Speaking to ANI, Paswan articulated the Modi government's ambition to position India as a global food basket. He emphasized the nation's agricultural abundance and its capability to support global needs. Paswan expressed confidence that ongoing interactions in Davos will culminate in significant investments.
Paswan detailed meetings with leading industry players, highlighting India's improvements in logistics and business facilitation like single-window clearances. He noted that the global industry is responding positively, drawn to the ease of doing business and structural capabilities that India now offers.
