EU Mulls Gradual Easing of Sanctions on Syria

The European Union is considering a phased suspension of several economic sanctions on Syria as it aims to assist the nation's transition, yet retain some negotiating power, according to internal documents disclosed by Reuters.

EU foreign ministers are slated to deliberate on potentially lifting some Syrian sanctions at a meeting in Brussels on January 27. This reassessment follows the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, ousted by insurgent forces led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which the United Nations lists as a terrorist entity.

The roadmap, crafted by the EU's foreign policy division before the ministers' gathering, suggests options to support Syria's changeover while recommending a careful easing of sanctions, with the possibility of a political agreement announcement at the forthcoming meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)