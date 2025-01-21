Left Menu

EU Mulls Gradual Easing of Sanctions on Syria

The European Union is contemplating a phased suspension of certain economic sanctions on Syria to facilitate the country's transition while maintaining leverage. This initiative follows the disruption of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Discussions on easing sanctions are set for a meeting in Brussels on January 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:03 IST
EU Mulls Gradual Easing of Sanctions on Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is considering a phased suspension of several economic sanctions on Syria as it aims to assist the nation's transition, yet retain some negotiating power, according to internal documents disclosed by Reuters.

EU foreign ministers are slated to deliberate on potentially lifting some Syrian sanctions at a meeting in Brussels on January 27. This reassessment follows the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, ousted by insurgent forces led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which the United Nations lists as a terrorist entity.

The roadmap, crafted by the EU's foreign policy division before the ministers' gathering, suggests options to support Syria's changeover while recommending a careful easing of sanctions, with the possibility of a political agreement announcement at the forthcoming meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025