COMAC's Vietnamese Aviation Ambitions: A Strategic Push

China's ambition to penetrate foreign aviation markets has taken center stage, focusing particularly on gaining approval for its homegrown COMAC jets in Vietnam.

The state-run COMAC has adopted a strategic marketing approach over the past year, aiming to persuade Vietnamese regulators and VietJet, its top private airline, to consider its C909 regional jets.

Despite attractive financial offers from COMAC, Vietnam remains hesitant to approve the airplanes, which are currently certified only in China and Indonesia.

