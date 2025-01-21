Left Menu

COMAC's Vietnamese Aviation Ambitions: A Strategic Push

COMAC, a state-owned Chinese aircraft manufacturer, is actively trying to gain entry into Vietnam's aviation market by persuading Vietnamese authorities to authorize its jets. COMAC aims to compete internationally against Western giants Airbus and Boeing, offering attractive financial terms to Vietnamese airline VietJet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 04:32 IST
COMAC's Vietnamese Aviation Ambitions: A Strategic Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's ambition to penetrate foreign aviation markets has taken center stage, focusing particularly on gaining approval for its homegrown COMAC jets in Vietnam.

The state-run COMAC has adopted a strategic marketing approach over the past year, aiming to persuade Vietnamese regulators and VietJet, its top private airline, to consider its C909 regional jets.

Despite attractive financial offers from COMAC, Vietnam remains hesitant to approve the airplanes, which are currently certified only in China and Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025