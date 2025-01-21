COMAC's Vietnamese Aviation Ambitions: A Strategic Push
COMAC, a state-owned Chinese aircraft manufacturer, is actively trying to gain entry into Vietnam's aviation market by persuading Vietnamese authorities to authorize its jets. COMAC aims to compete internationally against Western giants Airbus and Boeing, offering attractive financial terms to Vietnamese airline VietJet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 04:32 IST
China's ambition to penetrate foreign aviation markets has taken center stage, focusing particularly on gaining approval for its homegrown COMAC jets in Vietnam.
The state-run COMAC has adopted a strategic marketing approach over the past year, aiming to persuade Vietnamese regulators and VietJet, its top private airline, to consider its C909 regional jets.
Despite attractive financial offers from COMAC, Vietnam remains hesitant to approve the airplanes, which are currently certified only in China and Indonesia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
