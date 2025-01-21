Trump's Tariff Threat: Impact on Canada

Canadian leaders sighed with relief as no sweeping tariffs were enacted on Canadian goods at the onset of Donald Trump's presidency. Nevertheless, the looming threat remains with Trump announcing a potential 25% tariff on imports from both Canada and Mexico starting February 1st.

Trump, addressing the issue from the Oval Office, reiterated his stance that foreign countries should pay these trade penalties, though currently, these tariffs are conveyed through domestic importers and often passed to consumers.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc underscored the importance of examining the US-Canada trade relationship holistically, advocating for continued respect for the comprehensive free trade agreement as a means to ensure mutual security and strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)