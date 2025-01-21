Trump's Tariff Threat: Impact on Canada
Canadian leaders expressed relief as no broad tariffs were imposed immediately at the start of Donald Trump's presidency. However, Trump threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico, stressing foreign countries would bear the trade penalties. Canadian officials emphasized the trade relationship's importance.
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian leaders sighed with relief as no sweeping tariffs were enacted on Canadian goods at the onset of Donald Trump's presidency. Nevertheless, the looming threat remains with Trump announcing a potential 25% tariff on imports from both Canada and Mexico starting February 1st.
Trump, addressing the issue from the Oval Office, reiterated his stance that foreign countries should pay these trade penalties, though currently, these tariffs are conveyed through domestic importers and often passed to consumers.
Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc underscored the importance of examining the US-Canada trade relationship holistically, advocating for continued respect for the comprehensive free trade agreement as a means to ensure mutual security and strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariff
- Canada
- Mexico
- trade
- import
- export
- Free Trade Agreement
- Dominic LeBlanc
- Mélanie Joly
ALSO READ
Surge in South Korea's Chip Exports to Taiwan and Vietnam Signals Supply Chain Shift
Trade Unions Demand Massive Overhaul in Upcoming Budget
Trade Union Calls for Super-Rich Tax and EPF Pension Hike Ahead of Budget 2025
Trump's Aides Weigh Tariff Strategies on Key Imports
Tech Surge Sparks Market Rebound Amid Trade Policy Speculations