Swift Response Quells Pharma Plant Fire
A fire at the MetroChem API Pvt Ltd in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City was quickly controlled by fire services within 20 minutes on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported. Police and local officials will investigate the incident to determine the cause of the blaze.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:06 IST
A swift and efficient response by local fire services managed to extinguish a fire at the MetroChem API Pvt Ltd in Anakapalli district's Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City within 20 minutes on Tuesday morning.
While the flames erupted in the effluent treatment plant at approximately 6:30 am, no injuries were reported, according to Anakapalli superintendent of police, Tuhin Sinha.
The incident has prompted an investigation by the factories inspector and other local officials from the revenue and police departments to ascertain the cause of the fire.
