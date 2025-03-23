Inferno Devours Gujarat Paper Mill: Firefighters Battle Blazing Catastrophe
A significant fire erupted at a paper mill in Varsola village near Nadiad, Gujarat, incinerating stored paper. Firefighters, including reinforcements from Ahmedabad and Kheda, raced to control the blaze. With 10 fire tenders on site, the cause remains unknown, and investigations continue. No casualties reported.
A formidable fire erupted at a paper mill in Varsola village, located near Nadiad in Gujarat's Kheda district on Sunday. The inferno swiftly consumed vast stacks of paper stored on the premises, creating an urgent situation for local officials.
Upon receiving the alert, Nadiad's Chief Fire Superintendent, Dixit Patel, acknowledged the severity of the blaze. Firefighters immediately dispatched two teams to the site, but due to the intensity of the fire, additional support was called in from Ahmedabad and Kheda.
While 10 fire tenders worked tirelessly to control the flames, officials reported no casualties during the incident. As the situation develops, inquiries into the fire's origins continue, with authorities yet to determine a cause. An incident of a similar nature occurred recently in Kabola village, Aravalli district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
