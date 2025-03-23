Left Menu

Inferno Devours Gujarat Paper Mill: Firefighters Battle Blazing Catastrophe

A significant fire erupted at a paper mill in Varsola village near Nadiad, Gujarat, incinerating stored paper. Firefighters, including reinforcements from Ahmedabad and Kheda, raced to control the blaze. With 10 fire tenders on site, the cause remains unknown, and investigations continue. No casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:13 IST
Inferno Devours Gujarat Paper Mill: Firefighters Battle Blazing Catastrophe
Visuals from spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A formidable fire erupted at a paper mill in Varsola village, located near Nadiad in Gujarat's Kheda district on Sunday. The inferno swiftly consumed vast stacks of paper stored on the premises, creating an urgent situation for local officials.

Upon receiving the alert, Nadiad's Chief Fire Superintendent, Dixit Patel, acknowledged the severity of the blaze. Firefighters immediately dispatched two teams to the site, but due to the intensity of the fire, additional support was called in from Ahmedabad and Kheda.

While 10 fire tenders worked tirelessly to control the flames, officials reported no casualties during the incident. As the situation develops, inquiries into the fire's origins continue, with authorities yet to determine a cause. An incident of a similar nature occurred recently in Kabola village, Aravalli district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025