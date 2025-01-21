Left Menu

AI-Powered Future: QE Conclave 2024 Paves the Path for Quality Excellence

The QE Conclave 2024 in Hyderabad focused on 'AI-Powered Quality Engineering: A Vision for 2025 and Beyond', attracting over 600 professionals from 300+ organizations. It explored AI's transformative impact on Quality Engineering, with insights from 12 industry leaders and the launch of GenAI-driven QMentisAI platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:47 IST
QE Conclave 2024 - AI-Powered Quality Engineering: A Vision for 2025 and Beyond. Image Credit: ANI
Held at the Trident Hotel in Hyderabad, the QE Conclave 2024 emerged as a significant milestone in the realm of Quality Engineering (QE). The event, themed "AI-Powered Quality Engineering: A Vision for 2025 and Beyond," drew in over 600 professionals, representing more than 300 national and global organizations.

The conclave featured 12 eminent speakers, including industry thought leaders and technology experts. Discussions centered on the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) in revolutionizing QE practices. It also marked the unveiling of QualiZeal's pioneering GenAI-powered platform, QMentisAI, which aims to set new benchmarks in quality engineering standards.

The conclave fostered networking, collaborative learning, and innovation among leaders and practitioners, supported generously by sponsors such as QualiZeal, Tricentis, LambdaTest, Testsigma, and Digital.ai. As highlighted by Madhu Murty from QualiZeal, the event underscores India's leadership in QE and the promising future driven by AI and automation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

