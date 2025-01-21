Left Menu

Naidu Champions Investment at Davos Global Stage

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He plans to engage in 15 meetings, focusing on opportunities in green hydrogen, manufacturing, and the blue economy. Naidu is also touting Andhra Pradesh's investment potential to global business leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:06 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, is making waves at the World Economic Forum in Davos, with a packed schedule that includes 15 meetings. His agenda highlights pivotal discussions around green hydrogen and other significant economic opportunities.

In a landmark moment, Naidu met with Lakshmi N. Mittal and Aditya Mittal of ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel. The company's recent Rs 1.4 lakh crore investment in Andhra Pradesh underscores its commitment to significant greenfield projects.

As he sits down with influential figures such as Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Young and UAE's Economy Minister, Naidu aims to showcase Andhra Pradesh's potential to international investors and media representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

