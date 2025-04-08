Left Menu

Trump Revives Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid in Potential Game-Changer Move

President Donald Trump has instructed a U.S. national security body to reassess Nippon Steel's attempt to acquire U.S. Steel. This decision may lead to a reversal of the previous administration's block on the merger. The move has resulted in a significant increase in U.S. Steel's share price.

President Donald Trump has reignited interest in Nippon Steel's pursuit of U.S. Steel by tasking a U.S. national security committee with reevaluating the deal. This directive comes with the potential for fresh action, if deemed necessary, offering new hope for the acquisition's approval.

Nippon Steel expressed optimism, stating their belief in a fair evaluation based on the merits of the partnership's impact on American economic and national security. Similarly, U.S. Steel welcomes collaboration with Trump's administration, anticipating finalizing this pivotal investment.

The president's announcement sparked a 14% surge in U.S. Steel's stock, suggesting a possible greening of the merger initially halted by former President Joe Biden over security concerns—action contested by both companies in a lawsuit. The Trump administration recently requested to extend deadlines to allow more time for merger discussions.

