NITI Aayog and Nasscom Join Forces to Bridge Digital Divide

In a landmark move to address India's digital divide, NITI Aayog and the Nasscom Foundation have embarked on a mission to provide digital skills to one lakh individuals. This venture, under the Aspirational Blocks Programme, prioritizes marginalized groups including women and tribal communities, enhancing their access to essential digital tools and e-governance services.

According to an official statement, the program aligns with the Pradhan Mantri Digital Saksharta Abhiyan. It initially targets 60 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) blocks in its first phase, promoting digital literacy and awareness of government schemes. Eventually, it will scale up to include all 500 aspirational blocks nationwide, ensuring broad-based digital inclusion.

The initiative underscores India's commitment to digitally empowering underserved populations, fostering improvement in literacy and inclusion. Current literacy rates for PVTGs stand at a mere 47.7%, a stark contrast to the national average of 77.3%, highlighting the program's significant necessity.

The program builds on the successful Aspirational Districts Programme and focuses on training individuals between 12-60 years in essential computer skills, cybersecurity, and internet usage. Engaging local community members as digital ambassadors, the initiative aims to maximize its impact through targeted outreach campaigns.

Jyoti Sharma, Nasscom Foundation CEO, emphasized technology's transformative potential: "The Aspirational Blocks Programme aims not only to bridge the digital divide but also to deepen democratic participation in realizing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'." This partnership seeks to meet Digital Saksharta Abhiyan's goals by promoting digital engagement and awareness of government initiatives.

