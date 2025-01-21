Naidu Courts Global Giants at Davos for Andhra Pradesh's Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu embarks on an ambitious agenda during his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, officials revealed on Tuesday.

At the forum, Naidu is scheduled to participate in roundtable talks focusing on emerging sectors, including green hydrogen, green manufacturing, and the burgeoning blue economy. The Chief Minister also highlighted a significant investment by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, marking a Rs 1.4 lakh crore endeavor in Anakapalli for an integrated steel project, as he met with Executive Chairman Lakshmi N Mittal and CEO Aditya Mittal.

Aiming to draw more investments, Naidu plans to engage with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Young and UAE Economy Minister. He is also slated to meet leaders from firms like Welspun, LG Chem, and Tata Group, showcasing Andhra Pradesh's potential in international media outlets.

