Left Menu

Naidu Courts Global Giants at Davos for Andhra Pradesh's Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu engages in multiple high-profile meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos. His agenda includes discussions on green hydrogen, energy, and industrial investments. Highlighting a landmark steel project, he's set to promote Andhra Pradesh's investment potential in international forums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:31 IST
Naidu Courts Global Giants at Davos for Andhra Pradesh's Growth
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu embarks on an ambitious agenda during his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, officials revealed on Tuesday.

At the forum, Naidu is scheduled to participate in roundtable talks focusing on emerging sectors, including green hydrogen, green manufacturing, and the burgeoning blue economy. The Chief Minister also highlighted a significant investment by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, marking a Rs 1.4 lakh crore endeavor in Anakapalli for an integrated steel project, as he met with Executive Chairman Lakshmi N Mittal and CEO Aditya Mittal.

Aiming to draw more investments, Naidu plans to engage with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Young and UAE Economy Minister. He is also slated to meet leaders from firms like Welspun, LG Chem, and Tata Group, showcasing Andhra Pradesh's potential in international media outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025