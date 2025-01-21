Left Menu

Gridlock in Central Delhi: Republic Day Parade Rehearsals Disrupt Commuters

Severe traffic congestion plagued Central Delhi as Republic Day parade rehearsals took place, stranding commuters on major roads. Frustrated users on social media shared experiences of extensive delays. Increased security for the event also led to long queues at metro stations, intensifying commuter woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Central Delhi came to a halt on Tuesday due to massive traffic congestion caused by the Republic Day parade rehearsals. Commuters found themselves stranded on the roads for hours, expressing their frustrations online.

Traffic was notably heavy near Kartavya Path, prompting comments on social media criticizing traffic management. The congestion extended to several parts of south Delhi, where delays and frustration were widespread among daily commuters.

The Delhi Metro wasn't spared either, as heightened security measures led to long queues at metro stations. Commuters complained of the compounded inconvenience as they sought alternatives to the chaos on the roads ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

