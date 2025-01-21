Left Menu

India's Trade Strategy: Retaliation in Tough Tariff Talks

Experts suggest India should respond with equal measures if the US President Donald Trump enforces higher tariffs on Indian goods. They highlight India's past retaliatory measures and the need for balanced action to protect trade interests. Trump's policies may significantly affect various Indian sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:03 IST
India's Trade Strategy: Retaliation in Tough Tariff Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trade experts urge India to be prepared if the newly elected US President Donald Trump imposes higher tariffs on Indian goods. Acknowledging past retaliations over similar situations, analysts stress the importance of equal responses to safeguard India's trade interests amid potential new challenges.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) advocates for a strong stance against 'America First' policies, which may threaten key Indian sectors, including textiles and pharmaceuticals. With over 80% of India's IT export earnings sourced from the US, experts warn of potential negative impacts should visa rules tighten.

Despite Trump's criticism and tariff threats, some Indian exporters remain optimistic about improving trade relations, especially if US restrictions on Chinese goods offer new opportunities for Indian exports. As India's largest trading partner, the US market remains crucial, evidenced by the annual trade figures nearing USD 190 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025