Rugby Australia Secures Lucrative Extended Rights Deal with Nine Entertainment

Rugby Australia has secured a five-year extension to its broadcast rights agreement with Nine Entertainment, valued at around A$210 million. The deal includes performance-related incentives, rewarding Wallabies' successes with additional compensation, and covers the 2027 and 2029 Rugby World Cups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-04-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 05:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rugby Australia has finalized a five-year broadcast rights extension with Nine Entertainment, set to run from 2026 to 2030 and valued at approximately A$210 million. The deal, which encompasses the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup, was confirmed by Rugby Australia to Nine-owned media outlets.

The agreement, seen as a crucial move for the growth of rugby in the country, features a performance bonus structure rewarding Wallabies' victories with extra financial incentives. Although Nine has kept the exact terms confidential, reports suggest a notable improvement over their previous A$150 million deal.

Since 2020, Nine has been the broadcast partner for Wallabies tests and Super Rugby through its free-to-air services and Stan subscription platform. They procured the rights initially at a discounted rate due to the pandemic, with the recent addition ensuring continued coverage and support for Australian rugby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

