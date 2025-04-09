Rugby Australia Secures Lucrative Extended Rights Deal with Nine Entertainment

Rugby Australia has finalized a five-year broadcast rights extension with Nine Entertainment, set to run from 2026 to 2030 and valued at approximately A$210 million. The deal, which encompasses the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup, was confirmed by Rugby Australia to Nine-owned media outlets.

The agreement, seen as a crucial move for the growth of rugby in the country, features a performance bonus structure rewarding Wallabies' victories with extra financial incentives. Although Nine has kept the exact terms confidential, reports suggest a notable improvement over their previous A$150 million deal.

Since 2020, Nine has been the broadcast partner for Wallabies tests and Super Rugby through its free-to-air services and Stan subscription platform. They procured the rights initially at a discounted rate due to the pandemic, with the recent addition ensuring continued coverage and support for Australian rugby.

(With inputs from agencies.)