Table Space Announces New Co-CEOs Following Founder’s Passing

Managed workspace provider Table Space has appointed Karan Chopra and Kunal Mehra as co-CEOs following the death of founder Amit Banerji. Karan Chopra will also serve as chairman of the board. The company manages 10.5 million square feet of office space across seven major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:04 IST
Table Space, a leader in managed office spaces, has announced the appointment of co-founders Karan Chopra and Kunal Mehra as co-CEOs. This leadership change comes after the unfortunate passing of its founding member, Amit Banerji, earlier this year.

The company stated that Karan Chopra will undertake additional responsibilities as Chairman of the Board, marking a significant shift in its leadership structure. The Board of Directors praised Chopra and Mehra for their pivotal roles in Table Space's expansion as a sought-after partner for global enterprises.

With a portfolio spanning 10.5 million square feet across 70 centers in key metropolitan areas in India, Table Space stands poised for further growth under its new leadership duo as they chart the course for the company's future.

