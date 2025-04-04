NSA Shake-Up: Leadership Changes Stir Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, the director of the U.S. National Security Agency, Timothy Haugh, along with his deputy, Wendy Noble, were dismissed, according to sources cited by the Washington Post.

The move, which also saw Noble reassigned within the Pentagon, has stirred controversy, as Democratic leaders expressed outrage over what they perceive as President Trump's erratic leadership style.

While the dismissal's reasons remain undisclosed, the appointment of acting officials and Elon Musk's role in streamlining the agency add further intrigue to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)