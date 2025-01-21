Left Menu

India Accelerates Biofuel Goals, Eyes Fourth-Largest Economy Spot

India is set to achieve 20% biofuel blending by next month, ahead of schedule. This move is part of a broader strategy to reduce fossil fuel reliance as the nation looks to climb the global economic ladder. Energy diversification will be crucial to meet rising demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:51 IST
India Accelerates Biofuel Goals, Eyes Fourth-Largest Economy Spot
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap towards sustainable energy, India's Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, announced that the country will reach 20% biofuel blending by next month, significantly ahead of the original 2030 timeline, later revised to 2025. The announcement was made at the 3rd International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy in Mobility hosted by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Puri highlighted India's massive daily consumption of 5.4 million barrels of crude oil, underscoring the urgent need to cut down on fossil fuel reliance. "In our quest to become the world's fifth-largest economy, potentially advancing to fourth, energy demand will invariably rise," he explained. Biofuel integration has already benefited 67 million daily petrol users, saving $14.5 billion in foreign exchange and cutting CO2 emissions by 57.8 million metric tons over the last decade.

India's energy strategy incorporates a mix of renewable resources including compressed biogas, natural gas, CNG, and electric vehicles (EVs). The recent lift in oil drilling bans in the U.S. is welcomed as it promises a boost in energy imports. The automobile industry remains a cornerstone of India's growth, having created 45 million jobs and transforming nationwide mobility and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025