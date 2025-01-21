JSW Auto to Electrify Market with EV Launch by 2027

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Steel, has announced the ambitious entry of JSW Auto into the electric vehicle (EV) market by 2027, indicating a significant stride in a rapidly expanding sector.

In an interview with ANI at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Jindal underscored the company's dedication to sustainable transportation. He revealed that extensive research is underway to develop JSW's own EV by 2027, which is expected to reduce reliance on imported fuels.

Jindal also mentioned JSW's collaboration with MG Motors, highlighting plans to boost EV production capacity. The steel industry veteran noted India's potential to drive global steel demand, supported by Prime Minister Modi's vision for industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)