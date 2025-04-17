India Steel 2025: Paving the Path to a Sustainable Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated India Steel 2025 event in Mumbai on April 24, an official statement confirmed on Thursday.

The event, backed by the Ministry of Steel, will host over 12,000 business visitors, 250 exhibitors, and 1,200 conference delegates from various sectors worldwide. The biennial event aims to discuss the sector's future with a special emphasis on growth, sustainability, and innovation.

Renowned stakeholders, including global industry leaders and senior foreign dignitaries, are expected to converge, highlighting the strategic cooperation within the steel sector globally. Targets aligned with the National Steel Policy, such as achieving a production capacity of 300 million tonnes by 2030, will be at the forefront of discussions.

