India Steel 2025: Paving the Path to a Sustainable Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Steel 2025 event in Mumbai. The three-day exhibition will gather over 12,000 visitors, focusing on the future of the steel industry, including growth, sustainability, and global partnerships, aligning with the National Steel Policy goals for 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated India Steel 2025 event in Mumbai on April 24, an official statement confirmed on Thursday.

The event, backed by the Ministry of Steel, will host over 12,000 business visitors, 250 exhibitors, and 1,200 conference delegates from various sectors worldwide. The biennial event aims to discuss the sector's future with a special emphasis on growth, sustainability, and innovation.

Renowned stakeholders, including global industry leaders and senior foreign dignitaries, are expected to converge, highlighting the strategic cooperation within the steel sector globally. Targets aligned with the National Steel Policy, such as achieving a production capacity of 300 million tonnes by 2030, will be at the forefront of discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

