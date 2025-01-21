Synechron Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification

Synechron, a prominent digital transformation consulting firm, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® Certified™ organization for the upcoming period from 2024 to 2025. This prestigious certification spans 14 countries and results from feedback collected anonymously from over 14,500 employees through the Great Place to Work® survey.

The certification recognizes Synechron's focus on creating an inclusive and collaborative work environment. The survey underscores the company's commitment to five pillars: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie, reflecting a positive employee experience and a trustworthy organizational culture.

Synechron's CEO, Faisal Husain, highlighted the company's dedication to fostering a thriving workplace community that drives innovation for clients globally. With 58 offices worldwide, Synechron offers industry-leading solutions in AI, Digital, Cloud, and more, tailored for financial services and technology firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)