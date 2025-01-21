New Pamban Bridge: A Modern Marvel Connecting History and Innovation
The new Pamban Bridge, linking Rameswaram to mainland India, is a vertical lift railway sea bridge promising enhanced connectivity. Expected to last 38 years without upkeep and up to 58 with minimal maintenance, it incorporates modern materials. Despite challenges, it modernizes regional transportation.
- Country:
- India
The anticipated inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge, a vital rail link between Rameswaram Island and the Indian mainland, highlights its engineering significance. Built to replace the century-old British bridge, this new structure is expected to redefine transportation with its innovative vertical lift design.
The previous bridge, operational since 1914 until late 2022, endured harsh conditions for over a century. In contrast, the new bridge is projected to have a lifespan of 38 to 58 years, contingent on maintenance, thanks to advanced materials like polysiloxane paint for corrosion resistance.
Despite some criticism regarding construction norms and longevity predictions, the Indian Railways promotes the bridge as a fusion of heritage and technological progress, underscoring the need for durable infrastructure to meet increasing traffic demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
