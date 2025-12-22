Left Menu

Taking Flight: A New Era for Indore to Rewa Connectivity

The inauguration of a flight service between Indore and Rewa marks a significant development milestone. Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya facilitated a journey for 40 economically disadvantaged individuals to visit pilgrimage sites, emphasizing the importance of this service in enhancing connectivity and fulfilling dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:33 IST
MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya is with people from his assembly constituency (Photo/ X @KailashOnline). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, the Madhya Pradesh government has launched a new flight service linking Indore and Rewa. This initiative, spearheaded by Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, aims to ease travel for both residents and businesses by significantly reducing travel time between these regions.

Vijayvargiya expressed that this service is a dream come true, especially for 40 economically disadvantaged individuals from his Indore-1 Assembly constituency who experienced air travel for the first time. They will also visit the Chitrakoot and Maihar Mata temple, marking a blend of developmental progress and cultural enrichment.

Highlighting the broader impact, Vijayvargiya emphasized how this connectivity will boost local economies and fulfill aspirations. The emotional weight of the first journey, shared on social media, underscores the joy and satisfaction derived from witnessing community members achieve previously unreachable milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

